Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,004 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.01. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

