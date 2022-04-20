Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

