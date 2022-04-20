Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

