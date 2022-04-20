Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.82%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

