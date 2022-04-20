Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,567 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 202.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 26.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

