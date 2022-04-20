Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

