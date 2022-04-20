Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $111.37 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 463,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,168,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,848. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

