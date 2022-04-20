Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,002 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.