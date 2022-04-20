Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 159,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

