Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

