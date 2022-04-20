Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 577 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,833,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

