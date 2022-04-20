Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 594 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE SKT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 252.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.