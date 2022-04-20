Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

