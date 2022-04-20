Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,889 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $606,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

