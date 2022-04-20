Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,889 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $606,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterDigital stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
InterDigital Profile (Get Rating)
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.