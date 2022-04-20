Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 884 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

