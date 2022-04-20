Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

