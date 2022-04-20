Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Park National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Park National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Park National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PRK opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.