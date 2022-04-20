Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PROG were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PROG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in PROG by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

