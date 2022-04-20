Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

