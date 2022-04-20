Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.