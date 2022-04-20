Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

