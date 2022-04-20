Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

