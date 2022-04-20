Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

