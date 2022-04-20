Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

