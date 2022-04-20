Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xperi were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xperi by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.