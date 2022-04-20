O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $7.45 per share for the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2022 guidance at $32.350-$32.850 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $730.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $685.37 and its 200 day moving average is $665.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $747.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

