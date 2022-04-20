Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading Down 3.6%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Össur hf. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Ã-ssur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

