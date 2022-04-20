Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Down 2.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.61. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.28) to GBX 710 ($9.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

