PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

