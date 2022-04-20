Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $656.68

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.68 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 773.20 ($10.06). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 767 ($9.98), with a volume of 1,931,839 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.68) to GBX 742 ($9.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 790.33 ($10.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 656.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.80), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,326.70). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.50), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,744,638.26).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

