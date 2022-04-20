Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $6.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $26.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $27.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

