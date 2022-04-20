Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. 661 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (PDOTU)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.