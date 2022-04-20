Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.82. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 43,572 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.49 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.