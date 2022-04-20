Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading 1% Higher

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,960 ($38.51) and last traded at GBX 2,960 ($38.51). 92,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 155,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,930 ($38.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,788.84. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

