Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Trading Up 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 81,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 67,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

