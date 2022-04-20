Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 184,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 502,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

