Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Decreased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

MS opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

