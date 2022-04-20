QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 329.60 ($4.29). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 328.40 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,669,598 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.54.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

