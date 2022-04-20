Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,004. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

