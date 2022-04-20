Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.43.

NYSE:INSP opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

