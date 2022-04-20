Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $713,000 in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 498.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYM opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $121.75 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.