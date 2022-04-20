Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 6,360 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.