Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $687,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

NYSE PIPR opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

