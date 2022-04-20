Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Trading Down 5.1%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.38. 12,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 240,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMBT. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,638 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,370,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,884.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 978,699 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

