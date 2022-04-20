Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 36,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 181,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$47,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,360,004.17.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.