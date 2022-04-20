Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 7.65 $96.07 million $2.29 103.47 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 7.53 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globant and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 360.66%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Globant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68% Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Globant beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

