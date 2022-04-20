Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 34,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVHU. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

