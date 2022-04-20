RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

