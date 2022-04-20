Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

