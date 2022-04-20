Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Down 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 41,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 92,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

